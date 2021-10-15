$292.07 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce sales of $292.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.20 million and the lowest is $286.90 million. Medpace reported sales of $230.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.46. 1,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,957. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $199.04.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $261,160.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,138,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,827,226.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,945 shares of company stock valued at $18,212,814. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 118.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 249,531 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at $39,773,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $33,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 61.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after purchasing an additional 88,605 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $12,974,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

