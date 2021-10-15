250,000 Shares in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Separately, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,258,000.

Get OceanTech Acquisitions I alerts:

Shares of OTECU stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,482. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.28.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTECU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.