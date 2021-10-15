246,848 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 246,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,602,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $148,000.

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.96 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

