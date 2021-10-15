$243.95 Million in Sales Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to announce sales of $243.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.60 million and the highest is $247.30 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $321.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.60 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,107. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after acquiring an additional 656,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after acquiring an additional 315,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,590,000 after acquiring an additional 224,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 207,136 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.