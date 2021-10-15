215,586 Shares in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.75% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $163,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $196,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $324.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.01.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a negative net margin of 106.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

