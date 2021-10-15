$2.78 EPS Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.11. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $3.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $9.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $9.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock opened at $189.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $165.38 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

