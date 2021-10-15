$2.47 EPS Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to post $2.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $2.41. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $2.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.39 to $11.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.47 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $179.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.11 and a 200 day moving average of $199.44. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $161.80 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

