$2.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will announce $2.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.46. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings of $2.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $12.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.33.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $242.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.02. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $226.15 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

