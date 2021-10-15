$2.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will report $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the lowest is $2.26. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $9.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.11 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.49. The stock has a market cap of $421.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $2,335,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

