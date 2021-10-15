$2.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.54.

NYSE MMM opened at $180.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 131.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in 3M by 56.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in 3M by 17.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $494,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

