1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 179.8% from the September 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TGIFF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. 1933 Industries has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Recreational, and CBD-Infused Products. The Medical and Recreational business segments comprises of the operation, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical marijuana.

