192 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Purchased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in AMETEK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 19.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 217,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

NYSE AME opened at $128.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $140.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

