$178.52 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will announce sales of $178.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.40 million to $182.28 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $751.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $716.10 million to $825.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $907.95 million, with estimates ranging from $791.00 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLRY. CIBC lowered their price target on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 14.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tilray by 1,187.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 79,079 shares during the period. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 14,862,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,667,357. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

