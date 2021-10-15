$172.62 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce $172.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.90 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $193.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $679.36 million, with estimates ranging from $668.89 million to $698.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

HLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NYSE:HLX opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $646.91 million, a PE ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 3.36. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 233,549 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 92.8% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 76,969 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 4,839,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

