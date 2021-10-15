1,586 Shares in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

PSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $251.31 million, a P/E ratio of 262.86 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.00%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

