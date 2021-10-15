$151.40 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report sales of $151.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.40 million and the lowest is $146.70 million. Renasant reported sales of $177.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $645.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $626.60 million to $661.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $603.95 million, with estimates ranging from $579.40 million to $629.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Renasant by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Renasant during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 135,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,532. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

