$134.76 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to post sales of $134.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $136.00 million. Tenable reported sales of $112.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $530.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $529.40 million to $531.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $628.80 million, with estimates ranging from $619.50 million to $638.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $58,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,152.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,952 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,876 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

