13,361 Shares in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

USPH stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.84%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

