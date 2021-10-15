1,107 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after purchasing an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $2,184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diageo by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares during the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO opened at $199.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

