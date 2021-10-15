10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells $2,674,100.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total value of $2,674,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.49, for a total value of $2,966,330.00.

TXG traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $153.73. The company had a trading volume of 650,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.82. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.84 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

