10,687 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 94.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,608 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,438,341.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,271 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,437,627 shares of company stock valued at $247,370,295. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 172,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,821,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.