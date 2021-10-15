102,859 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 102,859 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $26,054,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $260.00 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $188,596,025.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 938,604 shares of company stock worth $243,067,560.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COIN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.21.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

