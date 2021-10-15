$10.61 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report sales of $10.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.11 million and the highest is $11.81 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $87.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $105.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.74 million to $161.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $27.88 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah acquired 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,151.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,221 shares of company stock worth $3,727,753. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 181.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 75,425 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

