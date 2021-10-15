$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.11. 5,471,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,039. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.41.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

