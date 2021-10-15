$1.38 Million in Sales Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to announce $1.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 million to $21.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.28 million, with estimates ranging from $5.05 million to $5.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

AGLE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 168,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,737. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 9,780 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $62,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

