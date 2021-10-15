$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

HUBB traded up $5.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.38. The company had a trading volume of 158,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,544. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.21. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $142.21 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 138.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 97.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 48.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

