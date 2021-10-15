$0.79 EPS Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $90.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

