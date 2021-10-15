-$0.59 EPS Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.79). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.47. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $518,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,155,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,687,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,475,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

