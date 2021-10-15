$0.58 EPS Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. Univest Financial posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 65.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Univest Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Univest Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UVSP stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $844.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

