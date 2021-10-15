$0.55 EPS Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.54. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%.

CDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

CDR stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,518. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $299.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.