$0.55 EPS Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.54. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%.

CDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

CDR stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,518. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $299.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

