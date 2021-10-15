$0.44 EPS Expected for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Arconic posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 780%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

ARNC stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $31.87. 28,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. Arconic has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

