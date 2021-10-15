-$0.43 EPS Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.37). Novan reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Novan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novan stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,194. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $141.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.02. Novan has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

