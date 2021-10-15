$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Lamb Weston posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

NYSE LW traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $57.31. 30,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 210.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 965.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 256,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.