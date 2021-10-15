$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Lamb Weston posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

NYSE LW traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $57.31. 30,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 210.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 965.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 256,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

