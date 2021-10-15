$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Fulton Financial reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 619,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

