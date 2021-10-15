$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. GasLog Partners posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.28 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLOP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of GLOP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 138,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 3.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 454.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 756,068 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 145,500 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

