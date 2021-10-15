$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

SHBI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.94. 255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $210.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.02. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 59.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

