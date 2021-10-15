$0.26 EPS Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Forrester Research reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.11 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%.

FORR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Neil Bradford bought 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $204,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $45,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,814 shares of company stock worth $602,225. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.16 million, a PE ratio of 89.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $51.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

