$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DoubleDown Interactive.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDI. Northland Securities started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DDI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,534. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

