$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.26. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,819,000 after buying an additional 2,774,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,174,000 after buying an additional 796,018 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 550,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,638,000 after purchasing an additional 535,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 475,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPT opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

