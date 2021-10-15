$0.23 EPS Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $150.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWBI shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 873,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,192,000 after buying an additional 471,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $3,786,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after buying an additional 194,088 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 661,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

