-$0.18 EPS Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.37 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,064,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,841.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 60,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,755 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in comScore during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in comScore in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in comScore during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in comScore during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.20. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

