ZUM TOKEN Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $422,513.95 and $1.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,253,274,786 coins and its circulating supply is 14,173,539,515 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

