zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €470.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €470.00 ($552.94) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZO1. Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on shares of zooplus in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €470.00 ($552.94) target price on shares of zooplus in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) price objective on zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on zooplus in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €344.22 ($404.97).

ZO1 stock opened at €480.80 ($565.65) on Wednesday. zooplus has a twelve month low of €132.60 ($156.00) and a twelve month high of €491.80 ($578.59). The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €420.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €314.66.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

