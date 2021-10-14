Zogenix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 12,005 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,733% compared to the typical volume of 655 put options.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after buying an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ZGNX stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $15.78. 425,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,637. Zogenix has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621.

