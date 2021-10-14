Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $873.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.35. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

