Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $177.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,266. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.33. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.