Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Hold

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $17.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 626.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

