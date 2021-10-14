Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) to “Buy”

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Repay alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Repay has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Repay will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Repay by 19,822.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Repay by 299.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,821 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth about $24,258,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,319,000 after buying an additional 994,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,447,000 after buying an additional 947,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Further Reading: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.