Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to “Buy”

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $336.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 107,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.