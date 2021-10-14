Zacks Investment Research Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magna is battling the global shortage of semiconductor supply which is currently prevalent in the auto sector. Consequently, Magna has lowered 2021 light vehicle production (LVP) forecasts for North America and Europe by 1.2 million and 400,000 units, respectively. Trimmed 2021 earnings and sales outlook have dampened investors’ faith in the stock. It now expects full-year 2021 revenues in the band of $38-$39.5 billion, down from the previous view of $40.2-$41.8 billion. Soaring costs of commodities like resin and steel and rising labor and launch costs have increased manufacturing costs of the company. Further, Magna is set to invest heavily in order to develop technologically advanced products. Resultantly, Magna’s margins are under pressure. As such, the stock warrants a bearish stance right now.”

MGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Magna International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.87.

MGA opened at $84.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average is $88.28. Magna International has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at $82,776,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 502.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Magna International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 468,509 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 2,473.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Magna International by 4,740.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 417,427 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

